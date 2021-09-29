Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Earnings results for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock less than the stock of other Retail/Wholesale companies. 64.89% of gave China Jo-Jo Drugstores an outperform vote while retail/wholesale companies recieve an average of 66.36% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores does not currently pay a dividend. China Jo-Jo Drugstores does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock (NASDAQ:CJJD)

In the past three months, China Jo-Jo Drugstores insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 24.80% of the stock of China Jo-Jo Drugstores is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.40% of the stock of China Jo-Jo Drugstores is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock (NASDAQ:CJJD



The P/E ratio of China Jo-Jo Drugstores is -3.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

