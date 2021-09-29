Earnings and Growth Analysis : China Recycling Energy Stock (NASDAQ:CREG)

Earnings results for China Recycling Energy Stock (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

China Recycling Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China Recycling Energy Stock (NASDAQ:CREG)

60.00% of gave China Recycling Energy an outperform vote while business services companies recieve an average of 63.64% outperform votes.

Dividend Strength: China Recycling Energy Stock (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy does not currently pay a dividend. China Recycling Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Recycling Energy Stock (NASDAQ:CREG)

In the past three months, China Recycling Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.96% of the stock of China Recycling Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.85% of the stock of China Recycling Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Recycling Energy Stock (NASDAQ:CREG)



China Recycling Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

