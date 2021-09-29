may delivered a positive earnings surprise China XD Plastics Stock (NASDAQ:CXDC)

Earnings results for China XD Plastics Stock (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

China XD Plastics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China XD Plastics Stock (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics stock more than the stock of other Basic Materials companies. 67.28% of gave China XD Plastics an outperform vote while basic materials companies recieve an average of 63.03% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: China XD Plastics Stock (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics does not currently pay a dividend. China XD Plastics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China XD Plastics Stock (NASDAQ:CXDC)

In the past three months, China XD Plastics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.40% of the stock of China XD Plastics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.40% of the stock of China XD Plastics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China XD Plastics Stock (NASDAQ:CXDC



The P/E ratio of China XD Plastics is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of China XD Plastics is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. China XD Plastics has a P/B Ratio of 0.03. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

