Earnings : What to expect Enveric Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Earnings results for Enveric Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.92.

Enveric Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Enveric Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:ENVB)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Enveric Biosciences stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for ENVB. The average twelve-month price target for Enveric Biosciences is $6.50 with a high price target of $7.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

Enveric Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Enveric Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enveric Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Enveric Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enveric Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:ENVB)

In the past three months, Enveric Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Enveric Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 5.95% of the stock of Enveric Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Enveric Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:ENVB



Earnings for Enveric Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Enveric Biosciences is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enveric Biosciences is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enveric Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 8.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

