Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Fang Stock (NYSE:SFUN)

Earnings results for Fang Stock (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Fang has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fang Stock (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang stock more than the stock of other Business Services companies. 63.92% of gave Fang an outperform vote while business services companies recieve an average of 63.64% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Fang Stock (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang does not currently pay a dividend. Fang does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fang Stock (NYSE:SFUN)

In the past three months, Fang insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.18% of the stock of Fang is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fang Stock (NYSE:SFUN



The P/E ratio of Fang is -2.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fang has a P/B Ratio of 0.08. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

