Earnings and Growth Analysis : Microvast Stock (NASDAQ:MVST)

Earnings results for Microvast Stock (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-5.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Microvast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Microvast Stock (NASDAQ:MVST)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Microvast stock is Sell based on the current 1 sell rating for MVST. The average twelve-month price target for Microvast is $6.00 with a high price target of $6.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

Microvast has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Microvast has a forecasted downside of 32.4% from its current price of $8.88. Microvast has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Microvast Stock (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast does not currently pay a dividend. Microvast does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Microvast Stock (NASDAQ:MVST)

In the past three months, Microvast insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.02% of the stock of Microvast is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.80% of the stock of Microvast is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Microvast Stock (NASDAQ:MVST



Earnings for Microvast are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.16) per share. Microvast has a P/B Ratio of 63.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

