Earnings and Growth Analysis : Permianville Royalty Trust Stock (NYSE:PVL)

Earnings results for Permianville Royalty Trust Stock (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Permianville Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Permianville Royalty Trust Stock (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust stock less than the stock of other Oils/Energy companies.

Dividend Strength: Permianville Royalty Trust Stock (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Permianville Royalty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Permianville Royalty Trust Stock (NYSE:PVL)

In the past three months, Permianville Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.05% of the stock of Permianville Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Permianville Royalty Trust Stock (NYSE:PVL



The P/E ratio of Permianville Royalty Trust is 9.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.45 and a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 15.88. Permianville Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

