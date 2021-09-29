Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from PFSweb Stock (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Earnings results for PFSweb Stock (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

PFSweb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PFSweb Stock (NASDAQ:PFSW)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for PFSweb stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for PFSW. The average twelve-month price target for PFSweb is $10.50 with a high price target of $13.00 and a low price target of $8.00.

PFSweb has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, PFSweb has a forecasted downside of 19.0% from its current price of $12.97. PFSweb has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PFSweb Stock (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb does not currently pay a dividend. PFSweb does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PFSweb Stock (NASDAQ:PFSW)

In the past three months, PFSweb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $75,611.00 in company stock. Only 8.40% of the stock of PFSweb is held by insiders. 53.56% of the stock of PFSweb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -35.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -35.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PFSweb has a P/B Ratio of 5.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

