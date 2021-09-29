Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Sinovac Biotech Stock (NASDAQ:SVA)

Earnings results for Sinovac Biotech Stock (NASDAQ:SVA)

Sinovac Biotech, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Sinovac Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sinovac Biotech Stock (NASDAQ:SVA)

Sinovac Biotech stock more than the stock of other Medical companies. 67.99% of gave Sinovac Biotech an outperform vote while medical companies recieve an average of 67.30% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Sinovac Biotech Stock (NASDAQ:SVA)

Sinovac Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Sinovac Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sinovac Biotech Stock (NASDAQ:SVA)

In the past three months, Sinovac Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.99% of the stock of Sinovac Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sinovac Biotech Stock (NASDAQ:SVA



The P/E ratio of Sinovac Biotech is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.38. The P/E ratio of Sinovac Biotech is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 29.49. Sinovac Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

