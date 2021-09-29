, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Taylor Devices Stock (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Earnings results for Taylor Devices Stock (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Taylor Devices last released its quarterly earnings data on August 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Taylor Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Taylor Devices Stock (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Dividend Strength: Taylor Devices Stock (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices does not currently pay a dividend. Taylor Devices does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taylor Devices Stock (NASDAQ:TAYD)

In the past three months, Taylor Devices insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.65% of the stock of Taylor Devices is held by insiders. Only 16.49% of the stock of Taylor Devices is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taylor Devices Stock (NASDAQ:TAYD



The P/E ratio of Taylor Devices is 36.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.38. The P/E ratio of Taylor Devices is 36.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.55. Taylor Devices has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

