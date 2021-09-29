How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for The InterGroup Stock (NASDAQ:INTG)

Earnings results for The InterGroup Stock (NASDAQ:INTG)

The Intergroup Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

The InterGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The InterGroup Stock (NASDAQ:INTG)

The InterGroup stock more than the stock of other Finance companies.

Dividend Strength: The InterGroup Stock (NASDAQ:INTG)

The InterGroup does not currently pay a dividend. The InterGroup does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The InterGroup Stock (NASDAQ:INTG)

In the past three months, The InterGroup insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 70.80% of the stock of The InterGroup is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.43% of the stock of The InterGroup is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The InterGroup Stock (NASDAQ:INTG)



