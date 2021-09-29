Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Trident Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Earnings results for Trident Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Trident Acquisitions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Trident Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:TDAC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Trident Acquisitions stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for TDAC. The average twelve-month price target for Trident Acquisitions is $16.00 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $16.00.

Trident Acquisitions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Trident Acquisitions has a forecasted upside of 36.8% from its current price of $11.70. Trident Acquisitions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trident Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions does not currently pay a dividend. Trident Acquisitions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trident Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:TDAC)

In the past three months, Trident Acquisitions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.30% of the stock of Trident Acquisitions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.85% of the stock of Trident Acquisitions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trident Acquisitions Stock (NASDAQ:TDAC



The P/E ratio of Trident Acquisitions is -106.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trident Acquisitions is -106.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trident Acquisitions has a P/B Ratio of 27.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

