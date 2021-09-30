Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Earnings results for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for ADMPthe .

Dividend Strength: Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Adamis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

In the past three months, Adamis Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 11.09% of the stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP



Earnings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 32.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

