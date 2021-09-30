Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Earnings results for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 10/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock more than the stock of other Oils/Energy companies. 65.73% of MarketBeat users gave BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust an outperform vote while oils/energy companies recieve an average of 65.22% outperform votes by

Dividend Strength: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

In the past three months, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.57% of the stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)



The P/E ratio of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 3.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.36. The P/E ratio of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 3.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 15.75.

