Earnings and Growth Analysis : China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

China Petroleum & Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for China Petroleum & Chemical stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for SNP. The average twelve-month price target for China Petroleum & Chemical is $61.98 with a high price target of $61.98 and a low price target of $61.98.

China Petroleum & Chemical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.98, China Petroleum & Chemical has a forecasted upside of 25.2% from its current price of $49.50. China Petroleum & Chemical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. China Petroleum & Chemical has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical is 106.78%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, China Petroleum & Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.20% next year. This indicates that China Petroleum & Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

In the past three months, China Petroleum & Chemical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 92.20% of the stock of China Petroleum & Chemical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.65% of the stock of China Petroleum & Chemical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP



Earnings for China Petroleum & Chemical are expected to grow by 2.58% in the coming year, from $8.92 to $9.15 per share. The P/E ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical is 5.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.37. The P/E ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical is 5.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 15.82. China Petroleum & Chemical has a PEG Ratio of 0.36. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. China Petroleum & Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

