Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Earnings results for Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Comtech Telecommunications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 4th, 2021. Comtech Telecommunications will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 402-220-2989 with passcode “Comtech”.

Analyst Opinion on Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Comtech Telecommunications stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for CMTL. The average twelve-month price target for Comtech Telecommunications is $27.00 with a high price target of $28.00 and a low price target of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Comtech Telecommunications has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $25.33. Comtech Telecommunications has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comtech Telecommunications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is 51.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Comtech Telecommunications will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.55% next year. This indicates that Comtech Telecommunications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

In the past three months, Comtech Telecommunications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Comtech Telecommunications is held by insiders. 76.47% of the stock of Comtech Telecommunications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL



Earnings for Comtech Telecommunications are expected to decrease by -4.08% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is -8.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is -8.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Comtech Telecommunications has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

