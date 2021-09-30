Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Earnings results for Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Corvus Gold last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Corvus Gold has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold stock more than the stock of other Basic Materials companies. 100.00% of MarketBeat users gave Corvus Gold an outperform vote while basic materials companies recieve an average of 63.33% outperform votes by

Dividend Strength: Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Corvus Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

In the past three months, Corvus Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR



More latest stories: here