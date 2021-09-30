Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Earnings results for GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 10/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

GWG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company's estimated earnings date is Monday, October 4th, 2021 based off prior year's report dates.

Analyst Opinion on GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG stock more than the stock of other Finance companies. 66.87% of MarketBeat users gave GWG an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.89% outperform votes by

Dividend Strength: GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG does not currently pay a dividend. GWG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

In the past three months, GWG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 90.40% of the stock of GWG is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.01% of the stock of GWG is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)



The P/E ratio of GWG is 81.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.36. The P/E ratio of GWG is 81.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.13. GWG has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

