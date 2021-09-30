may delivered a positive earnings surprise Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Earnings results for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Kintara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Kintara Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for KTRA. The average twelve-month price target for Kintara Therapeutics is $6.33 with a high price target of $7.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

Kintara Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.33, Kintara Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 676.2% from its current price of $0.82. Kintara Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Kintara Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

In the past three months, Kintara Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Kintara Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 8.38% of the stock of Kintara Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA



Earnings for Kintara Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Kintara Therapeutics is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kintara Therapeutics is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

