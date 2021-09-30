Earnings and Growth Analysis : Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Earnings results for Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 10/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

58.08% of MarketBeat users gave Pingtan Marine Enterprise an outperform vote while transportation companies recieve an average of 64.00% outperform votes.

Dividend Strength: Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise does not currently pay a dividend. Pingtan Marine Enterprise does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

In the past three months, Pingtan Marine Enterprise insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.40% of the stock of Pingtan Marine Enterprise is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.69% of the stock of Pingtan Marine Enterprise is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)



The P/E ratio of Pingtan Marine Enterprise is 9.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.36. The P/E ratio of Pingtan Marine Enterprise is 9.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 41.95. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

