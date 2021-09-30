Earnings : What to expect Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Earnings results for Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited is estimated to report earnings on 10/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Puxin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin stock less than the stock of other Consumer Discretionary companies. 56.44% of MarketBeat users gave Puxin an outperform vote while consumer discretionary companies recieve an average of 65.89% outperform votes by

Dividend Strength: Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin does not currently pay a dividend. Puxin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

In the past three months, Puxin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.48% of the stock of Puxin is held by insiders. Only 11.15% of the stock of Puxin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Puxin (NYSE:NEW



The P/E ratio of Puxin is 17.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.36. The P/E ratio of Puxin is 17.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 20.30. Puxin has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

