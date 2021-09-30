Earnings and Growth Analysis : Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Earnings results for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Tenax Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 16th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Tenax Therapeutics has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year (($2.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tenax Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.60) to ($0.09) per share. Tenax Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Tenax Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for TENX. The average twelve-month price target for Tenax Therapeutics is $5.00 with a high price target of $5.00 and a low price target of $5.00.

Tenax Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Tenax Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 194.1% from its current price of $1.70. Tenax Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Tenax Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

In the past three months, Tenax Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 29.69% of the stock of Tenax Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.93% of the stock of Tenax Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX



Earnings for Tenax Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.60) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Tenax Therapeutics is -0.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenax Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

