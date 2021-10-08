Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Earnings results for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Cadence Design Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company earned $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($2.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.7. Earnings for Cadence Design Systems are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.80 per share. Cadence Design Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Cadence Design Systems stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for CDNS. The average twelve-month price target for Cadence Design Systems is $151.13 with a high price target of $173.00 and a low price target of $125.00.

Cadence Design Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.13, Cadence Design Systems has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $152.25. Cadence Design Systems has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Cadence Design Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

In the past three months, Cadence Design Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,686,754.00 in company stock. Only 2.31% of the stock of Cadence Design Systems is held by insiders. 83.23% of the stock of Cadence Design Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS



Cadence Design Systems has a PEG Ratio of 5.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cadence Design Systems has a P/B Ratio of 17.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

