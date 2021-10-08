Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Earnings results for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Chemung Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year ($5.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Chemung Financial are expected to decrease by -14.37% in the coming year, from $5.15 to $4.41 per share. Chemung Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Chemung Financial stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for CHMG. The average twelve-month price target for Chemung Financial is $37.00 with a high price target of $37.00 and a low price target of $37.00.

Chemung Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.00, Chemung Financial has a forecasted downside of 18.4% from its current price of $45.36. Chemung Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chemung Financial has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chemung Financial is 30.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Chemung Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.12% next year. This indicates that Chemung Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

In the past three months, Chemung Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $180,474.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 13.32% of the stock of Chemung Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.81% of the stock of Chemung Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG



Earnings for Chemung Financial are expected to decrease by -14.37% in the coming year, from $5.15 to $4.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Chemung Financial is 8.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.47. The P/E ratio of Chemung Financial is 8.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.23. Chemung Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

