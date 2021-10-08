thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Earnings results for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

CrossFirst Bankshares last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm earned $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year ($0.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for CrossFirst Bankshares are expected to grow by 7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.18 per share. CrossFirst Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. CrossFirst Bankshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8025119”.

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CrossFirst Bankshares stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for CFB. The average twelve-month price target for CrossFirst Bankshares is $15.50 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $15.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, CrossFirst Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $13.64. CrossFirst Bankshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares does not currently pay a dividend. CrossFirst Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CrossFirst Bankshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,830.00 in company stock. Only 9.37% of the stock of CrossFirst Bankshares is held by insiders. 47.39% of the stock of CrossFirst Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CrossFirst Bankshares are expected to grow by 7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of CrossFirst Bankshares is 16.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.47. The P/E ratio of CrossFirst Bankshares is 16.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.23. CrossFirst Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

