Earnings and Growth Analysis : Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Earnings results for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Enterprise Financial Services last issued its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($3.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Enterprise Financial Services are expected to grow by 0.73% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.13 per share. Enterprise Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Enterprise Financial Services stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for EFSC. The average twelve-month price target for Enterprise Financial Services is $40.00 with a high price target of $40.00 and a low price target of $40.00.

on EFSC’s analyst rating history

Enterprise Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Enterprise Financial Services has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $47.58. Enterprise Financial Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enterprise Financial Services has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enterprise Financial Services is 27.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Enterprise Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.40% next year. This indicates that Enterprise Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

In the past three months, Enterprise Financial Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $337,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.40% of the stock of Enterprise Financial Services is held by insiders. 60.23% of the stock of Enterprise Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC



Earnings for Enterprise Financial Services are expected to grow by 0.73% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Financial Services is 12.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.48. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Financial Services is 12.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

