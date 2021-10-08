Earnings and Growth Analysis : Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Earnings results for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Hexcel last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hexcel are expected to grow by 940.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $1.56 per share. Hexcel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. Hexcel will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hexcel stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for HXL. The average twelve-month price target for Hexcel is $50.08 with a high price target of $64.00 and a low price target of $33.00.

Hexcel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.91, and is based on 1 buy rating, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.08, Hexcel has a forecasted downside of 19.6% from its current price of $62.29. Hexcel has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel does not currently pay a dividend. Hexcel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

In the past three months, Hexcel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Hexcel is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL



Earnings for Hexcel are expected to grow by 940.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Hexcel is -249.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hexcel is -249.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hexcel has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

