Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. – 4 stars to Neutral

Hormel Foods stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Hormel Foods Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. – 4 stars on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Underweight.

Shares of Hormel Foods traded on , reaching . shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of . Shares of Hormel Foods were trading at on . The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50.Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of and a 12 month high of . While on yearly highs and lows, Hormel Foods’s today has traded high as and has touched on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Hormel Foods Earnings and What to expect:

Hormel Foods last announced its earnings data on September 1st, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business earned $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Its revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($1.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Earnings for Hormel Foods are expected to grow by 15.29% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.96 per share. Hormel Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Hormel Foods is 26.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.20. The P/E ratio of Hormel Foods is 26.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.42. Hormel Foods has a PEG Ratio of 3.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hormel Foods has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

On 7/1/2021 VP Steven J Lykken Sell 22,600 at average share price of $47.61 which equates to $1,075,986.00 in money value.

On 6/11/2021 Director Susan K Nestegard Sell 16,470 at average price of $48.51 with total value of : $798,959.70

On 6/3/2021 VP Swen Neufeldt Sell 6,200 at average price of $49.50 with total value of : $306,900.00

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 24,219 which equates to market value of $0.99M and appx 0.10% owners of Hormel Foods

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 106,007 which equates to market value of $4.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Hormel Foods

On 10/6/2021 shares held by Cox Capital Mgt LLC were 61,088 which equates to market value of $2.51M and appx 1.70% owners of Hormel Foods

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 40.48% for Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $41.46 And 5 day price change is $0.77 (1.88%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,526,292. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $41.44 and 20 day price change is -$0.65 (-1.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,319,408. 50 day moving average is $43.68 and 50 day price change is -$5.26 ( -11.21%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,119,957. 200 day moving average is $46.50 and 200 day price change is -$5.37 (-11.42%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,206,302.

