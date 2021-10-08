Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Earnings results for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.58.

International Business Machines last released its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Its revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has generated $8.67 earnings per share over the last year ($5.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Earnings for International Business Machines are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $10.82 to $11.85 per share. International Business Machines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for International Business Machines stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for IBM. The average twelve-month price target for International Business Machines is $158.00 with a high price target of $176.00 and a low price target of $140.00.

International Business Machines has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. International Business Machines has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of International Business Machines is 75.66%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, International Business Machines will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.36% next year. This indicates that International Business Machines will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

In the past three months, International Business Machines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of International Business Machines is held by insiders. 55.24% of the stock of International Business Machines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM



The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 23.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.48. The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 23.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 36.95. International Business Machines has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. International Business Machines has a P/B Ratio of 6.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

