Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Earnings results for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.5300000000000002.

Lennox International last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company earned $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lennox International has generated $9.94 earnings per share over the last year ($13.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Earnings for Lennox International are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $13.19 to $14.02 per share. Lennox International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Lennox International stock is Hold based on the current 4 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for LII. The average twelve-month price target for Lennox International is $302.88 with a high price target of $351.00 and a low price target of $265.00.

on LII’s analyst rating history

Lennox International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $302.88, Lennox International has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $303.97. Lennox International has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lennox International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lennox International is 37.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lennox International will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.25% next year. This indicates that Lennox International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

In the past three months, Lennox International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,786,193.00 in company stock. Only 3.22% of the stock of Lennox International is held by insiders. 65.81% of the stock of Lennox International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lennox International (NYSE:LII



