Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by KeyCorp – 4 stars to Overweight

Lexington Realty Trust stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Lexington Realty Trust Upgraded by KeyCorp – 4 stars on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Sector Weight.

Lexington Realty Trust Earnings and What to expect:

Lexington Realty Trust last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lexington Realty Trust has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Lexington Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -2.63% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.74 per share. Lexington Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 14.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.10. The P/E ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 14.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 12.62. Lexington Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 11/26/2019 EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson Sell 28,271 at average share price of $11.12 which equates to $314,373.52 in money value.

On 6/6/2019 EVP Joseph Bonventre Sell 20,000 at average price of $9.30 with total value of : $186,000.00

On 8/14/2017 CEO T Wilson Eglin Sell 24,170 at average price of $9.81 with total value of : $237,107.70

Other owners latest trading in Lexington Realty Trust :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 10,375 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Lexington Realty Trust

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 343,480 which equates to market value of $4.38M and appx 0.00% owners of Lexington Realty Trust

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 309,710 which equates to market value of $3.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Lexington Realty Trust

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 99.88% for Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $13.47 And 5 day price change is $0.97 (7.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,946,030. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.28 and 20 day price change is $0.31 (2.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,221,647. 50 day moving average is $13.37 and 50 day price change is $0.87 ( 6.62%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,040,065. 200 day moving average is $12.05 and 200 day price change is $3.09 (28.43%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,996,542.

