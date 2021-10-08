Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars to Buy

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Earnings and What to expect:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment last posted its earnings data on August 22nd, 2021. The reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by $1.81. The firm earned $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has generated ($16.69) earnings per share over the last year (($17.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment are expected to grow by 68.29% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $2.07 per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

On 9/24/2021 SVP Joseph F Yospe Sell 3,052 at average share price of $80.09 which equates to $244,434.68 in money value.

On 12/22/2020 SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio Sell 900 at average price of $86.23 with total value of : $77,607.00

On 11/23/2020 SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio Sell 400 at average price of $79.28 with total value of : $31,712.00

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 8,157 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.00% owners of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 60,747 which equates to market value of $5.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 5,042 which equates to market value of $0.42M and appx 0.00% owners of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.10% for Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $70.09 And 5 day price change is -$0.37 (-0.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 296,769. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $75.72 and 20 day price change is -$9.12 (-11.53%) and average 20 day moving volume is 335,262. 50 day moving average is $73.65 and 50 day price change is -$2.73 ( -3.76%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 407,799. 200 day moving average is $87.27 and 200 day price change is -$15.30 (-17.94%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 332,628.

