Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars to Hold

Madison Square Garden Sports stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Madison Square Garden Sports Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Madison Square Garden Sports Earnings and What to expect:

Madison Square Garden Sports last issued its earnings data on August 18th, 2021. The reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company earned $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Madison Square Garden Sports has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Madison Square Garden Sports are expected to grow by 334.48% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $1.26 per share. Madison Square Garden Sports has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



Other owners latest trading in Madison Square Garden Sports :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 40,603 which equates to market value of $7.01M and appx 0.00% owners of Madison Square Garden Sports

On 8/25/2021 shares held by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd were 449,485 which equates to market value of $77.57M and appx 1.60% owners of Madison Square Garden Sports

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 398,321 which equates to market value of $68.74M and appx 0.00% owners of Madison Square Garden Sports

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.16% for Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $189.35 And 5 day price change is -$0.81 (-0.42%) with average volume for 5 day average is 100,401. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $187.04 and 20 day price change is $15.43 (8.82%) and average 20 day moving volume is 141,345. 50 day moving average is $174.88 and 50 day price change is $26.01 ( 15.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 166,674. 200 day moving average is $179.07 and 200 day price change is $14.87 (8.47%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 192,440.

