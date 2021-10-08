Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Earnings results for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

PacWest Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year ($4.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for PacWest Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.24% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.23 per share. PacWest Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for PacWest Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for PACW. The average twelve-month price target for PacWest Bancorp is $47.67 with a high price target of $60.00 and a low price target of $40.00.

on PACW’s analyst rating history

PacWest Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.67, PacWest Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $46.61. PacWest Bancorp has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PacWest Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 47.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PacWest Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.64% next year. This indicates that PacWest Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

In the past three months, PacWest Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of PacWest Bancorp is held by insiders. 88.45% of the stock of PacWest Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW



Earnings for PacWest Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.24% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.23 per share. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 11.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.46. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 11.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.20. PacWest Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

