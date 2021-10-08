may delivered a positive earnings surprise Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Earnings results for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Preferred Bank last announced its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The company earned $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank has generated $4.65 earnings per share over the last year ($5.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Preferred Bank are expected to grow by 4.59% in the coming year, from $6.10 to $6.38 per share. Preferred Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Preferred Bank stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for PFBC. The average twelve-month price target for Preferred Bank is $78.00 with a high price target of $82.00 and a low price target of $72.00.

on PFBC’s analyst rating history

Preferred Bank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.00, Preferred Bank has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $70.24. Preferred Bank has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Preferred Bank has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Preferred Bank is 32.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Preferred Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.82% next year. This indicates that Preferred Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

In the past three months, Preferred Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 74.78% of the stock of Preferred Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC



Earnings for Preferred Bank are expected to grow by 4.59% in the coming year, from $6.10 to $6.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 12.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.48. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 12.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.22. Preferred Bank has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here