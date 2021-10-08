Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Earnings results for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

ServisFirst Bancshares last released its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company earned $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year ($3.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Earnings for ServisFirst Bancshares are expected to grow by 1.06% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $3.81 per share. ServisFirst Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. ServisFirst Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 18th at 5:15 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ServisFirst Bancshares stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings for SFBS. The average twelve-month price target for ServisFirst Bancshares is $40.00 with a high price target of $40.00 and a low price target of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, ServisFirst Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 47.5% from its current price of $76.13. ServisFirst Bancshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ServisFirst Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 25.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ServisFirst Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.00% next year. This indicates that ServisFirst Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

In the past three months, ServisFirst Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.93% of the stock of ServisFirst Bancshares is held by insiders. 60.03% of the stock of ServisFirst Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)



Earnings for ServisFirst Bancshares are expected to grow by 1.06% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $3.81 per share. The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 21.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.48. The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 21.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.22. ServisFirst Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

