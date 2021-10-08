Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Earnings results for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Sierra Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year ($2.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Sierra Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $2.50 per share. Sierra Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sierra Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for BSRR. The average twelve-month price target for Sierra Bancorp is $26.00 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $26.00.

Sierra Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sierra Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sierra Bancorp is 37.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sierra Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.20% next year. This indicates that Sierra Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

In the past three months, Sierra Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.89% of the stock of Sierra Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.94% of the stock of Sierra Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)



The P/E ratio of Sierra Bancorp is 9.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.47. The P/E ratio of Sierra Bancorp is 9.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.23. Sierra Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

