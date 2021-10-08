Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Earnings results for State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.45.

State Street last announced its earnings results on July 15th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company earned $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. State Street has generated $6.70 earnings per share over the last year ($6.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for State Street are expected to grow by 13.61% in the coming year, from $7.42 to $8.43 per share. State Street has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. State Street will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 18th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7539853”.

Analyst Opinion on State Street (NYSE:STT)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for State Street stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for STT. The average twelve-month price target for State Street is $93.83 with a high price target of $122.00 and a low price target of $75.00.

State Street has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.83, State Street has a forecasted upside of 5.3% from its current price of $89.08. State Street has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street pays a meaningful dividend of 2.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. State Street has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of State Street is 34.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, State Street will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.05% next year. This indicates that State Street will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: State Street (NYSE:STT)

In the past three months, State Street insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $381,570.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of State Street is held by insiders. 89.57% of the stock of State Street is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of State Street (NYSE:STT



Earnings for State Street are expected to grow by 13.61% in the coming year, from $7.42 to $8.43 per share. The P/E ratio of State Street is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.47. The P/E ratio of State Street is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.23. State Street has a PEG Ratio of 1.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. State Street has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

