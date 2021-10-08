Earnings : What to expect Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Earnings results for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Triumph Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business earned $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($4.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Earnings for Triumph Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.47% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $3.96 per share. Triumph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Triumph Bancorp stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for TBK. The average twelve-month price target for Triumph Bancorp is $92.81 with a high price target of $125.00 and a low price target of $45.00.

Triumph Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.81, Triumph Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $107.31. Triumph Bancorp has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Triumph Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

In the past three months, Triumph Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,509,004.00 in company stock. Only 6.23% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by insiders. 79.50% of the stock of Triumph Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)



Earnings for Triumph Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.47% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $3.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 23.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.47. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 23.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.23. Triumph Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

