Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. – 4 stars to Overweight

Union Pacific stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Union Pacific Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. – 4 stars on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Union Pacific Earnings and What to expect:

Union Pacific last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Union Pacific has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year ($8.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Earnings for Union Pacific are expected to grow by 11.58% in the coming year, from $10.02 to $11.18 per share. Union Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. Union Pacific will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 8:45 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

The P/E ratio of Union Pacific is 24.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.08. The P/E ratio of Union Pacific is 24.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 39.79. Union Pacific has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Union Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 8.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

On 3/8/2021 EVP Elizabeth F Whited Sell 1,491 at average share price of $215.00 which equates to $320,565.00 in money value.

On 3/8/2021 VP Todd M Rynaski Sell 7,698 at average price of $212.00 with total value of : $1,631,976.00

On 9/11/2020 EVP Elizabeth F Whited Sell 5,376 at average price of $195.51 with total value of : $1,051,061.76

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 10,181 which equates to market value of $2M and appx 0.30% owners of Union Pacific

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Probity Advisors Inc. were 3,561 which equates to market value of $0.70M and appx 0.10% owners of Union Pacific

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC were 88,533 which equates to market value of $17.37M and appx 0.70% owners of Union Pacific

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.07% for Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $210.97 And 5 day price change is $13.30 (6.59%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,144,001. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $203.84 and 20 day price change is $7.28 (3.50%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,721,600. 50 day moving average is $213.59 and 50 day price change is -$2.28 ( -1.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,085,058. 200 day moving average is $215.71 and 200 day price change is $13.52 (6.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,868,363.

