Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Earnings results for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Washington Trust Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Washington Trust Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $3.71 per share. Washington Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Washington Trust Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for WASH. The average twelve-month price target for Washington Trust Bancorp is $58.00 with a high price target of $58.00 and a low price target of $58.00.

on WASH’s analyst rating history

Washington Trust Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.00, Washington Trust Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 6.1% from its current price of $54.69. Washington Trust Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Washington Trust Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Washington Trust Bancorp is 52.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Washington Trust Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.06% next year. This indicates that Washington Trust Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

In the past three months, Washington Trust Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $540,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of Washington Trust Bancorp is held by insiders. 72.03% of the stock of Washington Trust Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH



Earnings for Washington Trust Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.50% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $3.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Washington Trust Bancorp is 12.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.47. The P/E ratio of Washington Trust Bancorp is 12.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.23. Washington Trust Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

