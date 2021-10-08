How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Earnings results for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. is estimated to report earnings on 10/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association last announced its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company earned $760 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year ($6.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association are expected to decrease by -29.89% in the coming year, from $6.59 to $4.62 per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

According to the issued ratings of 16 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for ZION. The average twelve-month price target for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is $58.24 with a high price target of $72.00 and a low price target of $41.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.24, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $63.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 50.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Zions Bancorporation, National Association will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.90% next year. This indicates that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

In the past three months, Zions Bancorporation, National Association insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.73% of the stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is held by insiders. 82.43% of the stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION



Earnings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association are expected to decrease by -29.89% in the coming year, from $6.59 to $4.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.47. The P/E ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.23. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a PEG Ratio of 0.59. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

