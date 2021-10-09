ApolloGlobalManagement (APO) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Buy

ApolloGlobalManagement stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ApolloGlobalManagement Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of ApolloGlobalManagement traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $65.36. 1557627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2192903. Shares of ApolloGlobalManagement were trading at $65.36 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87.ApolloGlobalManagement has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $65.76. While on yearly highs and lows, ApolloGlobalManagement's today has traded high as $65.76 and has touched $63.49 on the downward trend.

ApolloGlobalManagement Earnings and What to expect:

Apollo Global Management last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business earned $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Apollo Global Management has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year ($8.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Apollo Global Management are expected to grow by 22.11% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.75 per share. Apollo Global Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Apollo Global Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Apollo Global Management are expected to grow by 22.11% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Global Management is 7.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Apollo Global Management is 7.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.52. Apollo Global Management has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ApolloGlobalManagement (APO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $62.38 And 5 day price change is $3.49 (5.64%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,382,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $61.72 and 20 day price change is $4.64 (7.64%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,486,830. 50 day moving average is $60.40 and 50 day price change is $5.84 ( 9.81%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,095,090. 200 day moving average is $54.87 and 200 day price change is $17.43 (36.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,181,390.

On 10/7/2021 Director Joshua Harris Sell 78,261 at average share price of $63.76 which equates to $4,989,921.36 in money value.

On 10/5/2021 Director Joshua Harris Sell 74,979 at average price of $61.04 with total value of : $4,576,718.16

On 10/1/2021 Director Joshua Harris Sell 96,573 at average price of $61.59 with total value of : $5,947,931.07

Other owners latest trading in ApolloGlobalManagement :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 10,789 which equates to market value of $0.66M and appx 0.00% owners of ApolloGlobalManagement

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Berman Capital Advisors LLC were 687 which equates to market value of $42K and appx 0.00% owners of ApolloGlobalManagement

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC were 15,726 which equates to market value of $0.97M and appx 0.30% owners of ApolloGlobalManagement

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.47% for ApolloGlobalManagement

