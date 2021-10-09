Atlanticus (ATLC) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Buy

Atlanticus stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Atlanticus Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Atlanticus traded down -$2.13 on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 51128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85226. Shares of Atlanticus were trading at $54.30 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $65.61. While on yearly highs and lows, Atlanticus's today has traded high as $57.40 and has touched $54.07 on the downward trend.

Atlanticus Earnings and What to expect:

Atlanticus last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Atlanticus has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year ($6.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for Atlanticus are expected to grow by 39.94% in the coming year, from $6.36 to $8.90 per share. Atlanticus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Atlanticus is 8.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Atlanticus is 8.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.52. Atlanticus has a P/B Ratio of 11.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Atlanticus (ATLC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $54.70 And 5 day price change is -$0.19 (-0.35%) with average volume for 5 day average is 59,220. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $52.46 and 20 day price change is $0.16 (0.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 75,735. 50 day moving average is $51.85 and 50 day price change is $9.39 ( 20.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 75,166. 200 day moving average is $37.45 and 200 day price change is $26.05 (92.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 58,427.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 10/5/2021 Director Mack F Mattingly Sell 5,812 at average share price of $55.01 which equates to $319,718.12 in money value.

On 8/17/2021 CEO Jeffrey A Howard Sell 25,000 at average price of $50.22 with total value of : $1,255,500.00

On 8/4/2021 CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sell 12,349 at average price of $45.11 with total value of : $557,063.39

Other owners latest trading in Atlanticus :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 2,950 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Atlanticus

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 1,329 which equates to market value of $53K and appx 0.00% owners of Atlanticus

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Zebra Capital Management LLC were 22,342 which equates to market value of $0.89M and appx 1.00% owners of Atlanticus

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 15.71% for Atlanticus

