CabalettaBio (CABA) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Buy

CabalettaBio stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. CabalettaBio Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of CabalettaBio traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 647606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182953. Shares of CabalettaBio were trading at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.CabalettaBio has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $16.38. While on yearly highs and lows, CabalettaBio's today has traded high as $11.81 and has touched $10.59 on the downward trend.

CabalettaBio Earnings and What to expect:

Cabaletta Bio last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cabaletta Bio has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year (($1.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cabaletta Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($2.10) per share. Cabaletta Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Cabaletta Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($2.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Cabaletta Bio is -7.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cabaletta Bio has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

CabalettaBio (CABA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $11.26 And 5 day price change is -$0.32 (-2.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 218,140. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $11.85 and 20 day price change is -$0.04 (-0.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 157,280. 50 day moving average is $9.98 and 50 day price change is $3.75 ( 48.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 177,538. 200 day moving average is $10.49 and 200 day price change is -$1.27 (-9.90%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 132,221.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 9/7/2021 Major Shareholder Ventures V L.P. 5Am Sell 625,000 at average share price of $9.70 which equates to $6,062,500.00 in money value.

On 1/12/2021 Major Shareholder Ventures V L.P. 5Am Sell 85,000 at average price of $13.00 with total value of : $1,105,000.00

On 1/8/2021 Major Shareholder Ventures V L.P. 5Am Sell 302,000 at average price of $13.00 with total value of : $3,926,000.00

Other owners latest trading in CabalettaBio :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 109,209 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 0.00% owners of CabalettaBio

On 8/18/2021 shares held by Ikarian Capital LLC were 947,128 which equates to market value of $8.15M and appx 0.70% owners of CabalettaBio

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 22,860 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of CabalettaBio

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.09% for CabalettaBio

