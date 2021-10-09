CapitalCityBankGroup (CCBG) Upgradedby DADavidson to Buy

CapitalCityBankGroup stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. CapitalCityBankGroup Upgradedby DADavidson on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of CapitalCityBankGroup traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 49410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35820. Shares of CapitalCityBankGroup were trading at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.CapitalCityBankGroup has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $28.98. While on yearly highs and lows, CapitalCityBankGroup’s today has traded high as $26.46 and has touched $25.95 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

CapitalCityBankGroup Earnings and What to expect:

Capital City Bank Group last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Capital City Bank Group are expected to decrease by -9.33% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $1.75 per share. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Capital City Bank Group are expected to decrease by -9.33% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Capital City Bank Group is 12.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Capital City Bank Group is 12.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.52. Capital City Bank Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

CapitalCityBankGroup (CCBG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $25.69 And 5 day price change is $1.11 (4.39%) with average volume for 5 day average is 38,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $23.97 and 20 day price change is $3.74 (16.50%) and average 20 day moving volume is 35,365. 50 day moving average is $23.70 and 50 day price change is $1.79 ( 7.27%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 31,666. 200 day moving average is $25.05 and 200 day price change is $2.07 (8.51%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 29,850.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 9/9/2021 Director Allan G. Bense Buy 4,584 at average share price of $22.89 which equates to $104,927.76 in money value.

On 5/27/2021 Director Laura L. Johnson Buy 1,000 at average price of $25.75 with total value of : $25,750.00

On 5/14/2020 Director Laura L Johnson Buy 1,000 at average price of $17.00 with total value of : $17,000.00

Other owners latest trading in CapitalCityBankGroup :

On 10/4/2021 shares held by Thomasville National Bank were 74,000 which equates to market value of $1.83M and appx 0.20% owners of CapitalCityBankGroup

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 102,551 which equates to market value of $2.65M and appx 0.00% owners of CapitalCityBankGroup

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 81,187 which equates to market value of $2.09M and appx 0.00% owners of CapitalCityBankGroup

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 45.15% for CapitalCityBankGroup

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING