Charles&Colvard,Ltd. (CTHR) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Hold

Charles&Colvard,Ltd. stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Charles&Colvard,Ltd. Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Charles&Colvard,Ltd. traded down -$0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 59946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196958. Shares of Charles&Colvard,Ltd. were trading at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.Charles&Colvard,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $3.66. While on yearly highs and lows, Charles&Colvard,Ltd.'s today has traded high as $2.93 and has touched $2.88 on the downward trend.

Charles&Colvard,Ltd. Earnings and What to expect:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 1st, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. are expected to grow by 30.77% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.17 per share. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. are expected to grow by 30.77% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is 6.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is 6.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.38. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Charles&Colvard,Ltd. (CTHR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $2.92 And 5 day price change is -$0.07 (-2.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 84,840. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.89 and 20 day price change is $0.14 (5.07%) and average 20 day moving volume is 142,970. 50 day moving average is $2.80 and 50 day price change is $0.25 ( 9.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 149,768. 200 day moving average is $2.59 and 200 day price change is $1.59 (121.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 414,153.

On 9/15/2021 Director Ollin B Sykes Buy 585 at average share price of $2.70 which equates to $1,579.50 in money value.

On 3/16/2021 Director Ollin B Sykes Buy 63,500 at average price of $2.79 with total value of : $177,165.00

On 2/24/2021 Director Ollin B Sykes Buy 25,000 at average price of $2.22 with total value of : $55,500.00

Other owners latest trading in Charles&Colvard,Ltd. :

On 9/10/2021 shares held by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. were 1,183,300 which equates to market value of $3.53M and appx 0.20% owners of Charles&Colvard,Ltd.

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 34,219 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Charles&Colvard,Ltd.

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 152,851 which equates to market value of $0.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Charles&Colvard,Ltd.

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 24.10% for Charles&Colvard,Ltd.

