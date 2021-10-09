ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Upgradedby PiperSandler to Overweight

ChemoCentryx stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ChemoCentryx Upgradedby PiperSandler on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of ChemoCentryx traded up $18.81 on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 145618099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1839278. Shares of ChemoCentryx were trading at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $70.29. While on yearly highs and lows, ChemoCentryx's today has traded high as $40.90 and has touched $29.07 on the downward trend.

ChemoCentryx Earnings and What to expect:

ChemoCentryx last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. Its revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. ChemoCentryx has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($1.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ChemoCentryx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.88) to ($2.25) per share. ChemoCentryx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for ChemoCentryx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.88) to ($2.25) per share. The P/E ratio of ChemoCentryx is -21.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ChemoCentryx is -21.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ChemoCentryx has a P/B Ratio of 6.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $22.82 And 5 day price change is $20.03 (108.98%) with average volume for 5 day average is 31,658,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.76 and 20 day price change is $22.99 (149.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 9,420,600. 50 day moving average is $16.51 and 50 day price change is $23.44 ( 156.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,492,004. 200 day moving average is $33.79 and 200 day price change is -$21.32 (-35.69%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,773,792.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 5/21/2021 Director James L Tyree Sell 2,454 at average share price of $9.76 which equates to $23,951.04 in money value.

On 5/7/2021 COO Tausif Butt Buy 10,870 at average price of $11.06 with total value of : $120,222.20

On 3/4/2021 Director Geoffrey M Parker Sell 1,910 at average price of $60.20 with total value of : $114,982.00

Other owners latest trading in ChemoCentryx :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 46,463 which equates to market value of $0.62M and appx 0.10% owners of ChemoCentryx

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 144,988 which equates to market value of $1.94M and appx 0.00% owners of ChemoCentryx

On 8/30/2021 shares held by Integral Health Asset Management LLC were 175,000 which equates to market value of $2.34M and appx 0.60% owners of ChemoCentryx

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.20% for ChemoCentryx

