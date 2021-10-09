SARATOGA INVESTMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year ($5.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Earnings for Saratoga Investment are expected to grow by 3.74% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.22 per share. Saratoga Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SARATOGA INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAR)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Saratoga Investment in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Saratoga Investment stock.

Saratoga Investment

IDT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IDT)

IDT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN IDT? (NYSE:IDT)

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.4. Richardson Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS? (NASDAQ:RELL)

LAMB WESTON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston last announced its earnings results on October 6th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm earned $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Its revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year ($2.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Earnings for Lamb Weston are expected to grow by 41.74% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $3.43 per share. Lamb Weston has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAMB WESTON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lamb Weston in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lamb Weston stock.

Lamb Weston