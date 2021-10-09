Dynatronics (DYNT) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Hold

Dynatronics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Dynatronics Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Dynatronics traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 174983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341198. Shares of Dynatronics were trading at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.56. While on yearly highs and lows, Dynatronics's today has traded high as $1.60 and has touched $1.54 on the downward trend.

Dynatronics Earnings and What to expect:

Dynatronics last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 22nd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm earned $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Dynatronics has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dynatronics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.06) per share. Dynatronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Dynatronics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Dynatronics is -5.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dynatronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Dynatronics (DYNT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $1.49 And 5 day price change is $0.22 (16.06%) with average volume for 5 day average is 238,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $1.44 and 20 day price change is $0.32 (25.20%) and average 20 day moving volume is 399,450. 50 day moving average is $1.34 and 50 day price change is $0.28 ( 21.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,083,210. 200 day moving average is $1.22 and 200 day price change is $0.78 (96.34%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,178,731.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 6/12/2018 Major Shareholder Nancy Cronin Sell 409 at average share price of $3.05 which equates to $1,247.45 in money value.

On 6/8/2018 Major Shareholder Nancy Cronin Sell 102 at average price of $3.05 with total value of : $311.10

On 6/4/2018 Major Shareholder Nancy Cronin Sell 3 at average price of $3.05 with total value of : $9.15

Other owners latest trading in Dynatronics :

On 8/13/2021 shares held by Renaissance Technologies LLC were 719,565 which equates to market value of $0.86M and appx 0.00% owners of Dynatronics

On 8/12/2021 shares held by Albion Financial Group UT were 90,000 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Dynatronics

On 5/19/2021 shares held by Squarepoint Ops LLC were 82,050 which equates to market value of $94K and appx 0.00% owners of Dynatronics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 9.49% for Dynatronics

